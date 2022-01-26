What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Grain Valley Sonic Showdown
4 p.m. — Marshall vs. Barstow
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Pleasant Hill
7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Platte County
8:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Richmond Winter Classic
7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Wellington-Napoleon (at Sunrise Elementary)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman
Richmond Winter Classic
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Excelsior Springs (at Sunrise Elementary)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Cameron
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Kearney
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Van Horn
Richmond Winter Classic
TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown
Grain Valley Sonic Showdown
4 p.m. — Seventh-place game
5:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game
7 p.m. — Third-place game
8:30 p.m. — Championship
Richmond Winter Classic
TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
3 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn at Grandview Invitational
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational
5 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Liberty Tournament