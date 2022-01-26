What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, JAN. 27 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown 

4 p.m. — Marshall vs. Barstow 

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Pleasant Hill 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Platte County 

8:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

Richmond Winter Classic 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Wellington-Napoleon (at Sunrise Elementary)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

6:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Van Horn 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman 

Richmond Winter Classic 

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Excelsior Springs (at Sunrise Elementary)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Cameron 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Kearney 

FRIDAY, JAN. 28 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West 

7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman 

7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Van Horn 

Richmond Winter Classic 

TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown 

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown 

4 p.m. — Seventh-place game 

5:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game 

7 p.m. — Third-place game 

8:30 p.m. — Championship 

Richmond Winter Classic 

TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

3 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn at Grandview Invitational 

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational 

5 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Liberty Tournament 