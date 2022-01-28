What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, JAN. 28 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West 

7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman 

7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Van Horn 

Richmond Tournament 

TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown 

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown 

4 p.m. — Seventh-place game: Marshall vs. Winnetonka 

5:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Barstow 

7 p.m. — Third-place game: Fort Osage vs. Oak Park 

8:30 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar 

Richmond Tournament 

TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

3 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn at Grandview Invitational 

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational 

5 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Liberty Tournament 

SATURDAY, JAN. 29 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

6 p.m. — Dallas Sidekicks at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown 

11 a.m. — Seventh-place game 

12:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game 

2 p.m. — Third-place game 

3:30 p.m. — Championship 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Liberty Tournament 