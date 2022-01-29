What's Up Next area sports calendar

SATURDAY, JAN. 29 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

6 p.m. — Dallas Sidekicks at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown 

11 a.m. — Seventh-place game: Pleasant Hill vs. Marshall 

12:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Fort Osage vs. Barstow 

2 p.m. — Third-place game: Grain Valley vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

3:30 p.m. — Championship: Platte County vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Liberty Tournament 

MONDAY, JAN. 31 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill 

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown 