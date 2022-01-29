What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
6 p.m. — Dallas Sidekicks at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Grain Valley Sonic Showdown
11 a.m. — Seventh-place game: Pleasant Hill vs. Marshall
12:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Fort Osage vs. Barstow
2 p.m. — Third-place game: Grain Valley vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
3:30 p.m. — Championship: Platte County vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational
9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Liberty Tournament
MONDAY, JAN. 31
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown