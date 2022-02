Here's who has signed letters of intent from Eastern Jackson County

The Examiner

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY SIGNINGS

Here are the colleges that Eastern Jackson County student-athletes signed with during National Signing Day on Wednesday or have signed. Athletes are listed by school and alphabetically:

BLUE SPRINGS

• Preston Mehl, football, Northwest Missouri State

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

• Owen Gish, football, Murray State

• Luke Seib, football, University of Texas-El Paso

FORT OSAGE

• David Jacquez, football, Northwest Missouri State University

• Savannah Short, softball, Kansas City Kansas Community College

GRAIN VALLEY

• Mikayla Chairez, softball, South Dakota State University

• Josh Duett, men’s volleyball, Missouri S&T

• Gage Forkner, football, Quincy University

• Kaden Jeffries, baseball, Metropolitan Community College

• Mason McCain, cross country, Missouri Western State University

• Kyra Mueller, volleyball, Metropolitan Community College

• Kellie Overturf, volleyball, Fontbonne University

• Ethan Schaaf, football, Ottawa University

• Olivia Williams, volleyball, Metropolitan Community College

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

• Charvez Carter, football, Lincoln University

• Donnell Dye, football, Quincy University

• Trevor Taylor, football, Northwest Missouri State University

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

• Michael Haggerty, football, Missouri Western State University

• Alex Wilding, baseball, Pratt (Kan.) Community College

TRUMAN

• Zane Anderson, football, MidAmerica Nazarene University

• Patrick Martin, football, Northwest Missouri State University

• Trey Stone, football, MidAmerica Nazarene University

• Noah Whisenhunt, football, MidAmerica Nazarene University

WILLIAM CHRISMAN

• Dayne Herl, football, Missouri Southern State University