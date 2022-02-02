What's Up Next area sports calendar
The Examiner
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change; weather permitting)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
7:30 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
6 p.m. — Platte County at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships diving, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center