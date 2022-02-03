What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, FEB. 3 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman 

7:30 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

6 p.m. — Platte County at Blue Springs

FRIDAY, FEB. 4 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman 

7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa 

7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman 

7:30 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa 

5:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman 

6 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 1 District 4 Girls Tournament, Oak Park High School 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING  

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center 