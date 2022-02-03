What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
7:30 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
6 p.m. — Platte County at Blue Springs
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa
7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
7:30 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa
5:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
6 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 1 District 4 Girls Tournament, Oak Park High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School
5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center