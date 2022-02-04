The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa

7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

7:30 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa

5:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

6 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 1 District 4 Girls Tournament, Oak Park High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming preliminaries, Belton High School

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m. — Bishop Miege at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

4:15 p.m. — Van Horn at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Gateway Legacy Christian Academy at Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School

810 Varsity Showcase

At Lee’s Summit West High School

10 a.m. — Truman vs. Piper (Kan.)

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 1 District 4 Girls Tournament, Oak Park High School

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Oak Grove Panther Classic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming finals, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center

1 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming finals, Belton High School