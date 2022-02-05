What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, FEB. 5 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

2:30 p.m. — Bishop Miege at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

4:15 p.m. — Van Horn at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

12:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Gateway Legacy Christian Academy at Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School 

810 Varsity Showcase 

At Lee’s Summit West High School 

10 a.m. — Truman vs. Piper (Kan.) 

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Grain Valley 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

9:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 1 District 4 Girls Tournament, Oak Park High School 

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Oak Grove Panther Classic 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING  

1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships swimming finals, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center 

1 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships swimming finals, Belton High School

MONDAY, FEB. 7 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Bishop Miege (Kan.) 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty 

7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg 

7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING  

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Last Chance Meet, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center 