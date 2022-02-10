What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, FEB. 10 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, Texas 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar 

7 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman 

FRIDAY, FEB. 11 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, Texas 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Jefferson City Helias Catholic at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman 

7:30 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove 

8:15 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage 

6:45 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Staley High School 

4 p.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 4 District 3 Tournament, Nixa High School 

4 p.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Kearney High School 

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 District 4 Tournament, Excelsior Springs High School 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 District 2 Tournament, Versailles High School 