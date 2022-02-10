What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, FEB. 10
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman
FRIDAY, FEB. 11
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Credit Union of Texas Event Center, Allen, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Jefferson City Helias Catholic at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman
7:30 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove
8:15 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage
6:45 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Staley High School
4 p.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 4 District 3 Tournament, Nixa High School
4 p.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Kearney High School
4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 District 4 Tournament, Excelsior Springs High School
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 District 2 Tournament, Versailles High School