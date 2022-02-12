The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6 p.m. — Chihuahua Savage at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Staley High School

9 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 4 District 3 Tournament, Nixa High School

9 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Kearney High School

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 District 4 Tournament, Excelsior Springs High School

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 District 2 Tournament, Versailles High School

MONDAY, FEB. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove

8 p.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Butler