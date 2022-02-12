What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
6 p.m. — Chihuahua Savage at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Staley High School
9 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 4 District 3 Tournament, Nixa High School
9 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Kearney High School
9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 District 4 Tournament, Excelsior Springs High School
9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 District 2 Tournament, Versailles High School
MONDAY, FEB. 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove
8 p.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Butler