What's Up Next area sports calendar

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, FEB. 12 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

6 p.m. — Chihuahua Savage at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

1 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Staley High School 

9 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 4 District 3 Tournament, Nixa High School 

9 a.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Kearney High School 

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 2 District 4 Tournament, Excelsior Springs High School 

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 District 2 Tournament, Versailles High School 

MONDAY, FEB. 14 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7:30 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove 

8 p.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

6:30 p.m. — St. Thomas Aquinas at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Butler