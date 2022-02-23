What's Up Next area sports calendar
The Examiner
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Rockhurst
7 p.m. — St. Joseph Lafayette at Van Horn
Class 3 District 14 Tournament
At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-St. Paul Lutheran winner vs. Lone Jack-University Academy winner