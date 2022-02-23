What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

5:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Van Horn 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West 

THURSDAY, FEB. 24 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Rockhurst 

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Lafayette at Van Horn 

Class 3 District 14 Tournament 

At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville 

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-St. Paul Lutheran winner vs. Lone Jack-University Academy winner 