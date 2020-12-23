Local players on recruiting expert’s radar

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

For many summers throughout the past nearly two decades, Kevin Moulder has spent his summer at baseball games looking at recruits.

However, this year was a little bit different for Moulder as it was his first as the Prep Baseball Report scouting director in Missouri. A longtime collegiate coach he made a career shift in the middle of a pandemic, moving on from being the head baseball coach at NJCAA Jefferson College in Hillsboro. He had a quite a bit of success there, going 63-19 in two years – though this last one was cut in half due to the COVID-19 situation in the spring. The Vikings went 47-10 in his first year at the helm, a school record for wins, and he was named the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference coach of the year.

He was the head coach of Division I Murray State for four years and was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for Saint Louis University as well – the Billikens qualified for the NCAA Tournament twice during his time there. Moulder has also been a pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Central Missouri before jumping to D-I.

Essentially, Murray knows talent when he sees it and knows what to look for. He spent a lot of time traveling throughout the state this summer and under his watch, PBR Missouri has released its top 10 rankings for each of the current classes in high school from 2021 kids to 2024.

“I’m more going out and evaluating the same exact way I did,” he said. “When you are a coach you are locked in on certain needs and you get the best players you get your hands on. But if you need a catcher, you go out and recruit a catcher. In this job, I’m looking at everyone, if it will be a first-round draft pick or a small-school player or a good high school player. My job is to watch them and evaluate them and see where they fit.”

Missouri PBR held an all-state game, an underclassman and upperclassman game in the summer and fall. Some of the big events were in Columbia, while others were at the Creekside Baseball Park in Parkville.

According to the website, the first PBR was based in Illinois and has since expanded over the past 15 years. Now more than 800 college and pro scouts subscribe to the company’s services that include scouting reports and video clips.

The service became one of need for many coaches and scouts. Most collegiate programs didn’t allow coaches to travel to events in-person this spring/summer, rather turning to a virtual recruiting setup. Same thing for scouts of the Major League Baseball teams. Many of their duties and travel were slashed during the pandemic as teams looked to save costs in a non-revenue-producing year.

“I got a lot of ‘How is this guy? How did he look? Who do we need to know?’” Moulder said. “Coaches are unable to recruit and go off video of what the player sends. We are a trusted third party. If we say a guy runs a 6.9 (60-yard dash), the college coach knows he runs an actual 6.9 60.

“I’m happy to help friends and former colleagues but I like to help the player more than help the coaches. Helping the coaches is great but at the end of the day we are all doing it for the kids to be successful. It is pretty cool to get to track a guy and he gets better and has an opportunity to play college baseball somewhere.”

The upcoming recruiting class features some talented players – the top two in the latest rankings are headed to Southeastern Conference schools. Christian Little from CBC will reclassify and will graduate at semester to go enroll at Vanderbilt. Moulder said multiple mock drafts had Little as a top-end talent. No. 2 on the list is Park Hill’s Carter Jensen, who has signed with LSU.

At No. 6 is Blue Springs South’s Isaiah Frost, who has signed with Missouri. A two-star athlete for the Jaguars, Moulder praises Frost’s athletic ability and speed.

He is ranked No. 60 overall in the nation among outfielders and 385th in the PBR draft database.

“He is a special athlete,” Moulder said. “He is well put together; he is strong and he is a plus runner … he is a 6.6 runner and he showed well in a couple of big events. He was at the Midwest Scouts Association event at Kauffman Stadium this summer and he performed well. He has a strong bat and is a strong athlete.”

Moulder said the talent is deep – even with only two Kansas City kids in the top 10 – and players ranked in the 20s and 30s could have scouts watching games in the spring of 2021 – if there is a season.

That goes into the second half of the rankings. Their rankings for the 2024 class are players that have yet to play a high school game and the same is true for the 2023 class – which had their freshman season canceled due to COVID.

The rankings are fluid too, Moulder noted, based on events. There won’t be anymore PBR events in Missouri until February.

“You think you have an idea how good a guy is but they are only good for a couple of months,” Moulder said. “They change so quickly and they are developing physically and they improve a lot in a hurry. There was a huge gap of time between when anyone played and it made it a tougher year because of a lack of information.”

Moulder pointed out Blue Springs South and Liberty North are two teams that will be loaded for the upcoming years with talent throughout the pipeline in each grade. Another 2021 Jaguar to watch is shortstop/second baseman Keaton Latlip, who is ranked No. 4 in middle infielders and 110th in the state. He’s currently uncommitted but PBR noted he has “sure hands” and “quick transfers and release” when fielding.

The Class of 2022 features a lot more Kansas City flavor with six of the top 10 from the area, including No. 8 Jordan Austin of Blue Springs South. Like Frost, he is an outfielder and committed to Mizzou.

The left-handed hitting Austin is noted for his bat and speed, which plays into his rankings: No. 8 overall in the state among 2022 players, No. 2 among outfielders, No. 92 nationally among outfielders and No. 492 overall among all 2022 players.

Three other “risers” in the 2022 class are Lee’s Summit North’s Blake Davis (third baseman/right-handed pitcher), Morgan Wilkins (catcher) and Matthew Will (shortstop/right-handed pitcher). Will was noted for his line-drive contact. Davis – ranked No. 150 in the state – is a right-handed hitter who has quick hands at the plate. Wilkins has a pop time between 1.94 to 1.97 seconds, getting a throw down to second base with accurate throws clocking in at 77 miles per hour.

All four of those players were ranked in their positional groups after playing in the PBR MOKAN Fall Upperclass Games last month in Parkville. There were 50 prospects invited from the 2021/2022 class at the event.

“Blue Springs South seems to have a lot of guys in the rankings,” Moulder said. “They look to have a pretty good group the next few years.”

Blue Springs South has more than just Frost in this year’s class. Teammates Jacob Rehkow (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Wyatt Clark (Central Missouri), Ty Campbell (Fort Hays State), Ben Bryan (Lindenwood) and Trenton Trieb (North Central Missouri College) will be playing baseball after their final high school season.

Over at Blue Springs, senior Michael Infranca, a left-handed pitcher, will head to Washburn. Teammate Taylor Warren, a second baseman, has committed to John Wood Community College.

There isn’t anyone from the Class of 2023 from the immediate area ranked, but three of the top five are players in the Suburban Big Eight Conference – led by Liberty’s Addison Smith, a Texas A&M pledge.

From the sophomore class, Moulder points out pitcher Trenton Roehler and catcher Cole Chace as two to watch at Blue Springs South.

The 2024 class is deep and one that Moulder is already raving about based on the depth. Three of the top 10 players – without even playing a high school game – have committed to D-I programs: Liberty North catcher Bo Jonas (Oklahoma), Lee’s Summit West shortstop Drew Dickerson (Missouri) and Platte County’s Devin Wassman (Missouri).

“There are some really good players in that class and we try to recognize some of them,” Moulder said. “There are a lot more that aren’t on the list yet that will be good. In a month that list will be completely updated. Every kid needs to run their own race. It is normal that a class has a couple of kids that have developed quicker but that doesn’t mean the kids in the top five end up being the kids in the top five – by no means how it will end up. If you are at the top it doesn’t mean you are a big league guy, but that doesn’t mean a guy at No. 50 has no chance at the big leagues. These rankings are what it is today and what it is right now.”