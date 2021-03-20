Check This Out for March 20

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Fort Osage vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school baseball

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars play host to the Fort Osage Indians and the Park Hill South Panthers in a three-team series to open the high school baseball season. After Fort Osage plays Park Hill South at 10 a.m., the Jaguars and Indians face off at noon. The Jaguars and Panthers finish up at 2 p.m.