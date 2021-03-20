Check This Out for March 20
The Examiner
CHECK THIS OUT
Teams: Fort Osage vs. Blue Springs South
Sport: High school baseball
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Blue Springs South High School
What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars play host to the Fort Osage Indians and the Park Hill South Panthers in a three-team series to open the high school baseball season. After Fort Osage plays Park Hill South at 10 a.m., the Jaguars and Indians face off at noon. The Jaguars and Panthers finish up at 2 p.m.