Prep baseball roundup: Truman freshman Brandon Lindle dominates first varsity start

By The Examiner staff

It might be difficult for Truman freshman pitcher Brandon Lindle to top his first varsity start.

Lindle fired a six-inning no-hitter as the Patriots routed host the Raytown South Cardinals 10-1 in their opening game in pool play in the Raytown Schools Tournament Monday at Raytown South High School.

Truman made it a 2-0 start in the tournament with a 10-3 victory over Harrisonville later Monday.

Lindle struck out nine, walked two and surrendered just a second-inning run in his starting debut.

“Brandon does a really good job of keeping the ball down in the zone and has nice command to both sides of the plate with his fastball,” Truman coach Corey Lathrom said. “Brandon is also very confident in the control of his breaking ball and is able to throw it for strikes in fastball counts along with getting a lot of swings and misses with his breaking ball. He had really good tempo all night and stayed aggressive from the first batter to the last. He is going to be fun to watch for the next few years.”

Truman led Raytown South 2-1 after the second inning but blew it open by exploding for eight runs in the fourth. Toby Bingham keyed the big inning with two-run double, and the Patriots also capitalized on four walks in the frame, including a bases-loaded free pass by Bryce Greenwalt.

Ben Kerby stole home, which led to another pair of runs scoring on errors, and Anthony Locke capped it with an RBI single.

Senior Sam Scott earned the win on the mound and went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs at the plate to lead the Patriots past Harrisonville.

Scott surrendered three unearned runs in the first but worked around six walks and three hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Dawson Torpey made a great catch deep in foul territory with the bases loaded to help Scott escape the first-inning jam.

Caleb Lockwood, who doubled with two RBIs, allowed no hits and struck out three over the final two innings.

Truman tied it with three runs in the third and broke the deadlock with four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Dane Blankenship was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base, Kayne Braxton was 3-for-4 with two runs and two steals and Noah Brunk was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base to help power the Patriots (4-0).

WILDCATS SPLIT: Brogan Turpin shut down Rockhurst as Blue Springs won its final pool play game 12-2 in the KC Metro Leadoff Tournament, but the Wildcats couldn’t get past Liberty North in a 5-3 loss in the semifinal Monday at Creekside Baseball Park in Parkville.

Turpin pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out three in the win over Rockhurst to clinch first place in the Wildcats’ pool.

“Brogan was very good on the mound. He commanded his pitches and let the defense play behind him,” Blue Springs coach Tim McElligott said. “The bats kept going, and we were aggressive on the bases, all of which led to a five-inning game. The kids came out ready to play.”

The Wildcats scored three runs in the second and exploded for nine runs in the fifth to end it early. Gavin Smith tripled and singled with three RBIs to lead the way. Austin Neuweg had two singles, a double and an RBI, Lincoln Stephenson added two hits and an RBI, Nick Gibler doubled with two RBIs and Nate England had an RBI double.

Against Liberty North, Blue Springs scored three runs in the third to cut the deficit to 5-3 but couldn’t manage any more runs.

The Wildcats face Lee’s Summit West, which lost to Liberty in the other semifinal, for third place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Creekside.

Relievers Joey Gibler and Myles Chapman pitched four hitless innings and struck out seven in relief of England.

“Joey and Myles were tremendous in relief, keeping the score close to give us a shot at the end,” McElligott said. “Our kids battled and never gave up. Had a chance to tie in the bottom of the seventh. Very proud of our young team and the way they keep together. This loss is going to make us stronger moving forward.”

Smith, Neuweg and Colton Gibler had RBI singles in the third inning for the Wildcats (3-1).

VAN HORN 7, GRANDVIEW 0: Korey Messick pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball and struck out 10 to lead Van Horn to a victory over Grandview Monday at Roper Stadium in Sugar Creek.

Connor Hiciano finished off the combined one-hitter with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Van Horn scored single runs in each of the first and second innings and added three in the third and two in the fifth.

Kaleb Johnson had a hit and two RBIs and Steven Campos and Andrew Murphy each drove in a run to lead the Falcons (1-2) at the plate.