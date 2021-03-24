Prep baseball roundup: Messick powers Falcons to another win

By The Examiner staff

Korey Messick followed a big game on the mound with a big game at the plate.

The Van Horn junior, a day after striking out 10 and allowing just one hit in 5 2/3 innings in a 7-0 win over Grandview, slugged a pair of home runs and drove in six runs to power the Falcons to a 12-8 win over Heritage Christian Academy in their Crossroads Conference opener Tuesday at Roper Stadium.

Van Horn, which improved to 2-2 overall, scored four runs in the third inning to erase a 3-0 deficit. The Falcons added three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth to keep Heritage Christian at bay.

Kaleb Johnson added two hits and three RBIs for the Falcons, who collected 10 hits.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 5, TRUMAN 2: Truman’s chance to advance to the Raytown Schools Tournament championship game was thwarted by Summit Christian Academy’s one big inning.

Summit Christian capitalized on three walks and a crucial error to score all five runs in the fourth inning.

Anthony Locke hit an RBI double in the second inning to give Truman a 1-0 lead. Toby Bingham added an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth. The Patriots, who had a 7-5 advantage in hits, had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t get a run across.

Summit Christian advances to the championship game against Oak Grove at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Truman faces Raytown at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the third-place game.

OAK GROVE 6, ST. MICHAEL 6: Because of a time limit, Oak Grove and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic played to a tie in the Raytown Schools Tournament at Raytown High School.

St. Michael built a 5-0 lead but Oak Grove scored one run in the fifth inning and five in the sixth to tie it before the time limit stopped the game.

Oak Grove, with a 2-0-1 record, advanced to Wednesday’s 4 p.m. championship game against Summit Christian Academy.

St. Michael also tied William Chrisman 6-6 Tuesday and finished pool play 1-0-2.

Jude Greaves led Oak Grove (2-2-1) against St. Michael with a hit, an RBI, two runs and three stolen bases. Carson Smith had a hit and scored two runs and Colton Kinzel doubled with an RBI.