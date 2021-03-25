Prep baseball roundup: Truman edges Raytown for third place

By The Examiner staff

The Truman baseball team survived a big rally by host Raytown to capture third place in the Raytown Schools Tournament.

The Patriots scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a 5-4 deficit and claim a 7-5 win over the Blue Jays in the third-place game Wednesday.

Raytown erupted for five runs in the top of the fourth to erase Truman’s 4-0 lead.

Kayne Braxton hit a sacrifice fly to tie it, and Bryce Greenwalt’s two-run single put the Patriots ahead for good in the fourth inning.

Sam Scott helped spark Truman to the early lead by slugging a two-run home run – his first varsity dinger – on a 3-2 count in the first inning.

“He did a nice job fouling off some pitches until he got a pitch he could drive,” Truman coach Corey Lathrom said. “The home run was the result of his best at-bat of the season.”

The Patriots added single runs in each of the second and third innings to build the lead to 4-0.

Dane Blankenship earned the win, striking out eight while allowing one walk and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Caleb Lockwood earned the save with 2 1/3 hitless innings while fanning two.

Scott finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Greenwalt was 2-for-3. Ben Kerby was 2-for-2 and scored two runs and Brandon Lindle and Anthony Locke each added a hit and an RBI for the Patriots (5-1).

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 3, BLUE SPRINGS 2: Lee’s Summit West pushed across an unearned run in the top of the seventh to edge Blue Springs in the third-place game in the KC Metro Leadoff Classic at Creekside Baseball Park in Parkville.

“It was a game that if you ask our kids, we should have won,” Blue Springs coach Tim McElligott said. “We had a chance to win in the seventh for the second game in a row. We are a young team and with each game we will learn from our mistakes. Had some errors that led to their three runs. Against a team like West, you can't give them extra outs.”

The Wildcats (3-2) scored two runs in the sixth to tie it 2-2.

Nick Gibler, who led Blue Springs with three hits, suffered the loss in relief of Cole Gibler and Grant Simmons, who each allowed three hits and no earned runs.

GRAIN VALLEY 5, PARK HILL 2: Cole Keller slugged a grand slam in the third inning to lead Grain Valley to a win over Park Hill in a consolation game in the KC Metro Leadoff Classic Wednesday at Creekside Baseball Park in Parkville.

Keller also doubled and singled and had three of Grain Valley’s four hits. He also scored a run in the sixth inning on a Cole Arndorfer squeeze bunt.

Alex Snyder earned the win, allowing two runs in four innings. Joel Palecek pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings before Keller got the final two outs for the save.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 9, OAK GROVE 8: Summit Christian Academy scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge Oak Grove and capture the title of the Raytown Schools Tournament.

Jacob Greaves hit a sacrifice fly to score Colton Kinzel in the top of the seventh inning to tie it 7-7 for Oak Grove and send it into extra innings.

Evan Howard hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth to give Oak Grove an 8-7 lead before Summit Christian rallied to win it. An Oak Grove error put runners on second and third before the Eagles got the game-winning hit.

Oak Grove scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead but Summit Christian regained a 6-5 lead with two runs in the fifth.

Greaves finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Howard was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Oak Grove (2-3-1). Dalton Chaney doubled and singled with two RBIs and Carson Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs.