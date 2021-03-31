Oak Grove baseball walks past Center

By The Examiner staff

Oak Grove’s baseball team needed just three innings Tuesday to beat Center 18-2 at home, as the Panthers had just four hits but drew 16 walks from Center pitchers.

The Panthers scored six runs in the first, 10 in the second and two in the third.

Colton Kinzel (double) and Carson Smith (2 singles) had three RBIs apiece for Oak Grove, Haiden Armstrong drew four walks and scored three runs, Smith also scored three runs and Dalton Chaney singled for two RBIs.

Nick Reeves scattered two hits and a walk while striking out eight for the win on the mound.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 6, TRUMAN 1: Truman managed just four hits in Monday’s non-league loss at home.

Central led 2-1 after the first inning and added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth, aided by Truman’s six errors.

Randy Ayala, Bryce Greenwalt (RBI), Brady Ruks-Bond and Brandon Lindle notched hits for the Patriots, who fell to 5-2. Dane Blankenship took the loss, allowing just one earned run over five innings.