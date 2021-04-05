Hasty's first varsity homer, a grand slam, sparks Indians to rout of Raytown

Fort Osage catcher Jacob Hasty will never forget his first high school home run.

Neither will his battery mate Greg Menne.

Hasty, a sophomore, pounded a Manuel Jiminez pitch deep over the left field fence for a second-inning grand slam that gave Menne, the starting pitcher, all the offensive support he needed as the Indians claimed a 12-1 mercy rule win over the visiting Raytown Blue Jays in their Suburban Middle Six opener.

Because last season was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, this is the first varsity season for Hasty and fellow sophomore Menne, who is also the starting quarterback on the Indians football team and a power forward on the basketball squad.

Hasty wasn't the only Indian to take advantage of the 30-plus-mph winds as Chase Stumfall started the big inning with a two-out solo home run.

Blake Williams then singled and Zach Tillman walked. They advanced on a wild pitch and Williams scored on an infield error.

Nathan Oakes walked to load the bases and Hasty unloaded them with one swing of the bat.

"I'm a sophomore, so this is my first varsity season because last season was canceled, and I'll never forget that home run," said Hasty, who drove home the lone run of the first inning with an infield groundout.

"Greg was pitching so well those first two innings and we were all talking about getting him some runs. I went up to the plate, saw the flags blowing to left field and got a good swing on a fastball. When it went out, it was just the best feeling. After missing last year, this year is even more special.

"And the way we've played the last three games, it could be a special season."

The Indians (3-5, 1-0 Middle Six) opened with an 0-5 record but have scored 14, 20 and 12 runs in their last three games – all wins.

"The guys took care of me at the plate today," said Menne, who allowed just one run and struck out nine in four innings. "I was throwing a lot of strikes today – got some strikeouts and the guys played great defense behind me."

Fort Osage coach Todd Bissell likes what he's seen from his Indians over the last three games.

"We're young – but after last year, everyone is young," Bissell said. "The last time our seniors played they were sophomores and our sophomores are playing varsity for the first time.

"Greg did a great job out on the mound. I could have left him in the whole game, but we wanted to get Kaden (Ford) some work."

Ford pitched a scoreless fifth inning.