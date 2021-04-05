Prep baseball roundup: Offensive barrage lifts Fort Osage to first two wins

By The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage baseball team made the most out of its 20 hits in a pair of wins Friday.

The Indians won a 20-10 slugfest against St. Joseph Benton before downing host Pleasant Hill 14-4 for their first two wins of the season.

Riley Christiansen hit a three-run homer as the Indians took advantage of seven hits and 13 walks to rout Pleasant Hill in five innings.

Nathan Oakes had two hits, including a double, and an RBI and scored three runs, Nicholas Tinoco doubled and singled and scored three runs and Greg Menne had a hit, an RBI and three runs to help power the Indians (2-5) against the Roosters.

Xander Jones allowed six hits, three walks and four runs in three innings for the win. Brayden Nelson allowed just one hit in two innings to finish up.

The Indians scored six runs in the first and four each in the second and third to take control.

Trailing St. Joseph Benton 5-0 after the first inning, the Indians erupted for 11 runs in the second and added five in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Tinoco was 2-for-3 with a triple, six RBIs and three runs scored, Menne was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs and Zachary Tillman was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two stolen bases to lead the 13-hit attack against Benton.

Jones added a hit, three RBIs and three runs and Michael Dieckmann had a hit, two RBIs and two runs.

Kaden Ford earned the win in relief.

EAGLES SWEEP: Two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in each game helped Grain Valley sweep visiting Lee’s Summit in a pair of 3-2 wins Friday.

Kaden Jeffries went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs as the Eagles scored two runs in the fifth to overcome a 2-1 deficit for one of the 3-2 wins.

Avery Garmon added a hit and an RBI in support of winning pitcher Joel Palecek, who allowed six hits, two runs and one walk while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings.

Riley Bown got the final two outs for the save.

Bown earned the win in relief of starter Cole Keller in the other 3-2 win. He allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.

Payton Bosserman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Eagles (6-4) built a 3-0 lead after five innings and held off a Lee’s Summit rally in the seventh.

FALCONS SPLIT: Korey Messick pitched a three-inning no-hitter as Van Horn split a pair of games with host Center and St. Joseph Benton Saturday.

Messick struck out five in his three-inning no-hitter and had two hits and two RBIs in a 15-0 rout of Center. Andrew Murphy drove in three runs as the Falcons erupted for 10 runs in the third inning to end it early on the mercy rule.

Van Horn (3-4) pulled within 2-1 with a run in the top of the fourth against Benton, but the Cardinals pulled away with eight runs in the next three innings.

Dillon Garcia drove in the Falcons’ lone run.

JAGUARS FINISH 2-3: Blue Springs South finished 2-3 in the Midwest Classic hosted by Francis Howell North in St. Charles after going 1-2 in games on Friday and Saturday.

The Jaguars (5-3) were edged 6-5 by DeSmet Friday and fell 8-7 to Troy Buchanan on Saturday before finishing with a 22-1 rout of Poplar Bluff in three innings.

“It was a good tournament for us to play in and I felt like we learned a lot about our club.” Jaguars coach Ben Baier said. “We played some really good competition and did some things well, but we know that there is work to be done and we will get back after it this week.”

In the win over Poplar Bluff, Quinton Robertson doubled and singled with five RBIs, Isaiah Frost tripled and hit two singles with two RBIs, Jordan Austin tripled and singled with two RBIs, Ben Bryan tripled and singled with three RBIs and Trenton Roehler added two hits and four RBIs.

Michael Powell threw two scoreless innings for the win.