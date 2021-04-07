Prep baseball roundup: Van Horn clipped by Bishop Ward rally

By The Examiner staff

Van Horn couldn’t stave off a seventh-inning Bishop Ward rally in a Crossroads Conference baseball loss Tuesday.

Van Horn scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 6-3 lead but Bishop Ward rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Falcons 7-6.

Van Horn starter Kobe Messick struck out six and allowed three runs in six innings before it unraveled in the seventh.

Korey Messick had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Falcons (4-4, 1-1 conference) at the plate.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 18, OAK GROVE 3: Visiting Oak Grove couldn’t overcome Excelsior Springs’ 15-run barrage in the second inning in a four-inning Missouri River Valley Conference West loss Tuesday.

Oak Grove tied it 1-1 in the top of the second inning on C. Hernandez’s RBI groundout, but the host Tigers had nine hits – including a team cycle – and eight walks and two Panther errors in the 15-run outburst.

Jude Greaves had two hits, including a double, Haiden Armstrong tripled and scored a run and Dalton Chaney had a hit and an RBI to lead Oak Grove (3-5-1, 1-2 MRVC West).

Only four of the 18 runs allowed by Oak Grove were earned.