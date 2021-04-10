Prep baseball roundup: Fort Osage rally in seventh falls short

By The Examiner staff

A Fort Osage baseball rally fell just short at St. Joseph Friday.

The Indians rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning but St. Joseph Central hung on for a 10-7 win at Phil Welch Stadium.

The Indians scored three runs in the fifth inning to cut their deficit to 5-4 but St. Joseph Central answered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Fort Osage hurt itself with six errors, which led to eight unearned runs against pitchers Brayden Nelson and Nathan Oakes, who each went three innings.

Greg Menne went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run to lead Fort Osage, which dropped to 3-6 and had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Zach Tillman and Blake Williams each had two hits and an RBI, Chase Stumfall and Nicholas Tinoco each doubled with an RBI and Jacob Hasty added two hits.

BELTON 6, TRUMAN 2: Truman couldn’t hang on to a 2-1 lead as Belton rallied for five runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a Suburban Middle Six win Friday.

Anthony Locke hit an RBI double and scored on Kayne Braxton’s RBI single in the second inning to put the Patriots ahead 2-1.

Belton answered with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth for the win.

Caleb Lockwood suffered the loss in relief of starter Dawson Torpey, who allowed just three hits, two walks and one run in three innings.

Truman (5-5), which suffered its fourth straight loss, managed just three hits.

ODESSA 6, OAK GROVE 2: Oak Grove was unable to recover from Odessa’s four-run first inning in a Missouri River Valley Conference West home loss Friday.

Jude Greaves had two of the Panthers’ three hits, including a double.

Shayton Wright allowed just four hits and no walks while striking out five in four innings in relief of Carson Smith.

Oak Grove (3-6-1) suffered its third straight loss.