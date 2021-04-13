Prep baseball roundup: Truman falls in Northland tourney opener

By The Examiner staff

The Truman baseball team got the Northland Tournament off to a losing start.

St. Pius X scored five runs in the first inning and six in the fourth to hand the host Patriots their fifth straight loss.

The Patriots were hurt by six errors, which allowed six unearned runs to score.

Truman scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to cut its deficit to 5-3. Sam Scott hit an RBI double and Bryce Greenwalt followed with a two-run single to pull the Patriots within two.

Scott finished with two of the team’s seven hits as Truman dropped to 5-6 overall and 0-1 in the tournament.

PLEASANT HILL 6, OAK GROVE 2: Oak Grove couldn’t recover from Pleasant Hill’s five-run outburst in the second inning in a Missouri River Valley Conference West loss Monday.

The Panthers, who outhit the Roosters 6-5, scored two runs in the seventh inning but fell short to fall to 3-7-1 overall and 1-4 in the MRVC West.

Xavier Hernandez singled and scored on Dalton Chaney’s RBI groundout and Shayton Wright singled and scored when Haiden Armstrong reached on an error in the seventh.

Armstrong finished with two hits.