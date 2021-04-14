Prep baseball roundup: St. Pius snaps Grain Valley's winning streak

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley baseball team couldn’t muster any offense in a Northland Tournament loss to St. Pius X Tuesday.

Grain Valley starter Cole Keller allowed three runs in five innings while striking out six but the Eagles couldn’t offer any run support against St. Pius X starter Chase Wilcox.

Avery Garmon, Blake Prewitt and Kaden Jeffries had the Eagles’ hits as they dropped to 9-5 overall and 1-1 in the tournament after a 13-0 win over North Kansas City on Monday.

Grain Valley’s five-game winning streak was snapped.

KEARNEY 12, FORT OSAGE 2: Fort Osage could muster only four hits in a five-inning loss to Kearney in a Northland Tournament game Tuesday.

Kearney scored seven runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to take control.

Jacob Hasty had a hit and scored a run, Greg Menne doubled and Blake Williams and Nico Rosario each drove in a run in the fourth inning to lead the Indians (4-7).

Fort Osage starter Nathan Oakes allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings but only three of those runs were earned.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 9, VAN HORN 1: Summit Christian Academy broke open a close game with two runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth in a Crossroads Conference game at Roper Stadium Tuesday.

SCA starter Garrett Ferguson shut down the Falcons (5-7, 2-2 Crossroads) on one hit in 6 2/3 innings for the win.

Morgan Wilkins had three hits and three RBIs and Mason Holt added two hits and two RBIs to lead Summit Christian’s offense.