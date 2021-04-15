Blue Springs South does little things right in win over rival Blue Springs

Coach Ben Baier believes playing small ball can lead to big victories.

That was certainly the case Wednesday afternoon as his Blue Springs South baseball team continued its stranglehold on crosstown rival Blue Springs with a 7-2 Suburban Big Eight Conference victory that featured strong pitching, solid defense and a few little things that don't get noticed by the common fan.

South has defeated Blue Springs in seven of their last eight meetings.

"We're leading 5-2 in the fifth and we get a hit and a walk to start the inning," Baier said after his Jaguars improved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference. "Ty Campbell lays down the perfect sacrifice bunt and gets the runners over to second and third and Grant Hollister knocks them in with a double.

"No one is going to remember that sacrifice bunt, but those are the little things that win games."

So are pickoffs, double plays and some Gold Glove-caliber fielding.

"We played a nice, complete game," Baier added. "Colton (Minks) gave us five strong innings and Tristin (Trieb) came in and was great in relief."

Trieb entered the game with runners on second and third with one out and struck out the next two Wildcats.

"I wasn't really trying to get strikeouts," Trieb said, "I was just throwing hard and throwing strikes. The strikeouts are nice, especially with a runner on third and one out, but my guys play great defense."

In fact, the game ended on a unique double play as left fielder Austin Jordan made a long, running catch and doubled a Wildcat off second base with a perfect throw to shortstop Quinton Robertson.

"The guys played great tonight, offensively and defensively," said Minks, who allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. "It's always fun to play your crosstown rival. We've had a lot of success against them, it's a game you get up for."

Hollister agreed.

"It's great to play a big rival like Blue Springs and win," said Hollister, who had a single, double, four RBIs and scored two runs. "Our pitching was great – we did everything you need to do to win a game like this."

Isaiah Frost, Trenton Roehler and Ben Bryan each had two hits for the Jaguars.

Trent Martin had two hits for the Wildcats, who dropped to 6-9.