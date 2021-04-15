Prep baseball roundup: Panthers capitalize on walks for easy win

By The Examiner staff

Oak Grove took advantage of nine walks to rout Lexington 12-1 in five innings Wednesday.

Dalton Chaney went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Panthers scored four runs in each of the first three innings to improve to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 4-7-1.

Shayton Wright pitched a five-inning complete game for the win, allowing three hits, one walk and one run.

Haiden Armstrong went 2-for-3 and scored three runs and Carson Smith had a hit, an RBI and two runs for the Panthers, who had just five hits.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 11, FORT OSAGE 8: Fort Osage rallied to take an 8-7 lead but North Kansas City scored two runs in the sixth and another two runs in the seventh to claim a win in the Northland Tournament.

Fort Osage scored five runs in the third to grab a 5-3 lead but Northtown jumped back ahead with a four-run fifth.

The Indians, who fell to 4-8 overall and 1-2 in the tournament, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth for an 8-7 lead.

Zach Tillman doubled twice with three RBIs, Nick Tinoco was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Chase Stumfall added a hit, two RBIs and a stolen base, and Riley Christiansen had a hit, two runs and two stolen bases to lead Fort Osage.

OAK PARK 10, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2: William Chrisman kept it close until Oak Park erupted for seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to claim a win in the Northland Tournament Wednesday.

Andru Campos hit RBI singles in the first and third innings to pull the host Bears within 3-2. Chrisman, though, was hurt by four errors and dropped to 1-9-1 overall and 0-3 in the tournament.

LIBERTY 11, TRUMAN 2: Truman couldn’t recover after host Liberty scored four runs in the first inning in a Northland Tournament loss Wednesday.

Sam Scott, who finished 2-for-4, hit an RBI single in the third to score Ben Kerby and Kerby scored on a passed ball in the fifth inning to pull the Patriots within 5-2, but Liberty broke it open with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth.