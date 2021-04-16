Prep baseball roundup: Robertson caps Jaguar rally for win

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South baseball team manufactured runs to tie it and Quinton Robertson delivered the game-winner Thursday.

Robertson’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Jaguars to a 5-4 Suburban Big Eight home win over Lee’s Summit West.

Isaiah Frost led off the seventh with a double and scored on Robertson’s hit as the Jaguars improved to 9-4 overall and 4-1 in the conference with their third straight win, including a 5-2 win over the Titans on Monday.

Trenton Roehler allowed two earned runs in five innings, striking out six and walking none. John Chambers picked up the win in relief by going the final two innings.

“Good team win tonight over a solid team,” Jaguars coach Ben Baier said. “I felt like both Roehler and Chambers did a great job on the bump this evening by throwing strikes. We took advantage of a couple of miscues by West and capitalized on it. Our guys battled and that was really good to see. We know we have work to do and we will get back after it next week.”

South took a 2-0 lead in the first inning without a hit. Jordan Austin walked, stole second and scored on a throwing error on a ball hit by Ben Bryan. Bryan later scored on a passed ball.

The Titans scored one run in the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth to grab a 4-2 lead.

The Jaguars scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie it. Ben Bryan doubled, stole third and scored on a wild pitch. Keaton Latlip, who had walked, scored on an RBI single by Grant Hollister.

VAN HORN 3, WINNETONKA 2: Van Horn scored single runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to break a 1-1 deadlock and claim a non-conference road victory Thursday.

Andrew Murphy allowed just two runs and struck out seven in six innings and Korey Messick pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

Senior catcher Cooper Sumpter went 2-for-4 with RBI, a run and two stolen bases to lead the Falcons (6-7) at the plate. Dillon Garcia added two hits and an RBI and Kaleb Johnson had two hits.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 4, TRUMAN 3: Truman rallied from a 4-0 deficit but fell just short in a Northland Tournament game Thursday at Truman.

The Patriots scored one run in the sixth and had the tying run on second base in the seventh but couldn’t get him home.

Toby Bingham, who finished with two hits, singled and two North Kansas City errors were followed with losing pitcher Sam Scott’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. Bryce Greenwalt hit an RBI single to make it 4-3 but a strikeout ended the game.

Greenwalt finished with two hits and two RBIs and Scott and Brandon Lindle each doubled for Truman, which fell to 5-9 overall and 0-4 in the tournament with its eighth straight loss.

Kayne Braxton pitched four hitless innings and struck out five in relief of Scott.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 3, BLUE SPRINGS 1: Blue Springs cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-1 in the fifth inning but couldn’t get any closer against Ray-Pec ace Kaiden Wilson in a Suburban Big Eight loss Thursday.

Nick Gibler, who had a double and two singles for three of the Wildcats’ four hits, drove in the run in the fifth to pull the Wildcats within two.

“We had chances to scratch out a couple of runs,” Wildcats coach Tim McElligott said after his team dropped to 6-10 overall and 1-6 in the conference. “Have to take advantage of every opportunity, especially when going against a good pitcher like Kaiden Wilson, who is a LSU commit.”

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 8, FORT OSAGE 2: Fort Osage could only muster five hits and single runs in each of the second and sixth innings in a Northland Tournament loss to host St. Joseph Central Thursday.

Central scored three runs in the first inning and tacked on two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to pull away.

Zach Tillman went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Indians, who dropped to 4-9 overall and 0-3 in the tournament.

Only three of Central’s eight runs were earned as Fort Osage committed four errors.

OAK GROVE 9, RICHMOND 3: Carson Smith and Conner Hernandez combined on a four-hitter to lift host Oak Grove to a win Thursday.

The Panthers (5-7-1) erupted for five runs in the third inning to take control.

Haiden Armstrong, Smith and Evan Howard each had two hits and an RBI and Shayton Wright added a hit, two runs and three stolen bases to lead the Panthers.

Smith allowed two hits and one in four innings, and Hernandez finished it off by allowing two hits and two runs in three innings.