Prep baseball roundup: Menne sparks Fort Osage past Belton

By The Examiner staff

Greg Menne did a little bit of everything to help the Fort Osage baseball team snap a three-game losing streak.

Menne allied just four hits in five innings on the mound and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs at the plate to spark the Indians to a 12-4 rout of Belton Monday in a Suburban Middle Six matchup on their home field.

Menne allowed just two runs – both unearned – and no walks while striking out nine in his five innings.

Fort Osage erased a 1-0 deficit with five runs in the third inning. They added single runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings and then exploded for another five runs in the sixth.

Nick Tinoco went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Zach Tillman doubled with two RBIs and two runs and Chase Stumfall drove in two runs to help Fort Osage improve to 5-9 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

PARK HILL 2, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 1: Blue Springs South starter Wyatt Clark to a no-hitter into the sixth inning but suffered the loss.

Park Hill scored a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning to claim the Suburban Big Eight victory Monday at South.

Clark, who struck out four in six innings, issued a walk and another runner reached on an error in the fifth. After the runners advanced, they both scored on a squeeze bunt.

Park Hill then broke up Clark’s no-hitter in the sixth inning.

“It was a good high school baseball game. We were just on the wrong side of it tonight,” Jaguars coach Ben Baier said. “Give Park Hill credit, they took advantage and executed when they were given the opportunity. We didn’t tonight. That’s baseball.”

Blue Springs South had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the seventh but couldn’t get them home.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3, WINNETONKA 1: Leo Henderson and Aaron Smith combined to shut down Winnetonka on five hits in a non-conference home win Monday.

Henderson allowed four hits and one run and struck out two in four innings to earn the win. Smith surrendered just one hit and struck out two in three innings.

The Bears scored single runs in each of the first three innings to grab the lead.

Trey Kates reached base three times with two hits and a walk, Kona Hudson and Cooper Hudson each added a hit and an RBI and Haden Long drove in a run for the Bears (3-11-1), who have won two of their last three.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 10, BLUE SPRINGS 2: Blue Springs managed just four hits in a Suburban Big Eight home loss to Lee’s Summit West Monday.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to 4-2 with two runs in the bottom of the second inning, but the Titans answered with five runs in the top of the third.

The Wildcats dropped to 6-13 overall and 1-7 in the conference with their fifth straight loss.