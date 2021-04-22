Prep baseball roundup: Dixson delivers as Indians win in walk-off

The Examiner staff

Evan Dixson gave himself and his Fort Osage teammates a win with one swing of the bat.

Dixson delivered a walk-off bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Indians to a 6-5 Suburban Middle Six win over visiting rival William Chrisman Wednesday.

Dixson not only had the winning RBI, he earned the victory by allowing one hit and no runs while pitching the top of the seventh inning in relief of Xander Jones.

Jones allowed six hits, three walks and five runs – just three earned – in six innings. The two runs Chrisman scored in the top of the seventh were charged to him before Dixson closed it out.

“Great pitching performance from Xander Jones,” Fort Osage coach Todd Bissell said.

Chrisman led 3-1 before Fort Osage scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead into the decisive seventh inning.

Zach Tillman had a hit, a run and two RBIs, Greg Menne and Nathan Oakes each added two hits, Riley Christiansen had a hit and an RBI and Brayden Nelson doubled to lead Fort Osage (6-9, 3-0 Middle Six) at the plate.

Cooper Hudson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI to lead Chrisman (3-12-1, 0-3). Andru Campos, who suffered the loss, doubled with an RBI and Kona Hudson doubled.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 3, LIBERTY 2: Blue Springs South kept its Suburban Big Eight title hopes alive with a walk-off win over visiting Liberty Wednesday.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Keaton Latlip grounded to the Liberty shortstop, who threw home to get a force out. The catcher tried to get a double play at first base but his errant throw allowed Quinton Robertson to cross home plate with the winning run for the Jaguars.

“Good bounce back win after a tough one on Monday night at Park Hill,” Jaguars coach Ben Baier said. “(Trenton) Roehler did a nice job on the bump tonight for us and we played solid defense. When you play Liberty, you have to do a lot of little things right to win a game, and we did enough tonight to sneak past them. They are a well-coached team. We know we have to keep getting better. This weekend’s games (in the River City Classic in Lawrence, Kansas) will allow us to work on some things we want to see against good competition.”

South took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Latlip doubled and scored on Ty Campbell’s RBI double.

After Liberty tied it in the fifth, Grant Hollister singled with two outs and scored on Jacob Rehkow’s RBI double in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead.

Liberty again tied it in the top of the seventh before the Jaguars improved to 10-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference with the walk-off hit.

Ethan Watson earned the win in relief of Roehler, who allowed six hits and one run while striking out three in six innings.

OAK GROVE 12, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 1: Oak Grove exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning to end Wednesday’s non-conference game in Higginsville in six innings on the mercy rule.

The Panthers had only five hits but capitalized on 12 walks to improve to 6-7-1 with their third straight win.

Oak Grove scored single runs in each of the first and third innings and added three in the fourth before the seven-run outburst in the sixth.

Carson Smith was 2-for-3 with five RBIs to lead the Panthers at the plate. Conner Hernandez added two hits and two runs and Cole Chaney had a hit and an RBI.

Shayton Wright allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. Dalton Chaney got the final two outs.