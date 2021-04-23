Prep baseball roundup: Minks pitches Jaguars to River City win

The Examiner staff

A solid pitching performance got the Blue Springs South baseball team off to a strong start in the River City Classic in Lawrence, Kan.

Colton Minks allowed just four hits and struck out 11 in six innings to lead the Jaguars to a 7-6 victory over Tulsa (Okla.) Bishop Kelley Thursday in their first game in the annual high school showcase at Lawrence Free State High School.

Minks walked none and allowed two runs – just one earned.

“We were able to put one in the left hand column tonight against a good team,” Jaguars coach Ben Baier said. “Minks did a great job of commanding the strike zone and we did a solid job of executing with two strikes and runners in scoring position.”

Ty Campbell had two hits, and Grant Hollister, Ben Bryan and Keaton Latlip each had an RBI for the Jaguars (11-5).

Bishop Kelley rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to cut Blue Springs South’s lead to 7-6, but Trenton Trieb came on to get the final out for the save.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 8, FORT OSAGE 7: Fort Osage rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning but came up short in a non-conference loss to Excelsior Springs Thursday.

Trailing 8-1 after the top of the sixth inning, the Indians scored four runs in the sixth and added two in the seventh to cut it to 8-7 but couldn’t get the tying run home.

The Indians were hurt by three errors as four of the six runs starter Evan Dixson allowed were unearned. Dixson gave up four hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings.

Blake Williams was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Greg Menne was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI and Chase Stumfall had two hits and an RBI to lead the Indians (6-10) at the plate.