Prep baseball roundup: Blue Springs caps successful run in River City Classic with win

The Blue Springs baseball team finished 3-1 in the River City Classic in Lawrence, Kansas, over the weekend.

Blue Springs South did the opposite, finishing 1-3.

Blue Springs capped its appearance in the showcase by routing Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest 12-2 in five innings Saturday.

The Wildcats also beat Leavenworth (Kan.) 11-1 in six innings Saturday after defeating Olathe North 4-3 and losing 6-0 to Shawnee Mission (Kan.) West on Friday.

Jake Trueblood, in his first varsity action, earned the win in relief against Shawnee Mission Northwest, allowing four hits and one run while striking out two in three innings.

“Great way to finish in Lawrence,” Blue Springs coach Tim McElligott said. “Jake was great, coming up from JV for the first time, and we hit the baseball again. We got up and kept putting pressure on a very good Shawnee Mission Northwest team.”

Gavin Smith had a double, two singles and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats (9-14). Trent Martin added two hits and two RBIs and Nick Gibler, Austin Neuweg and Alec Butler each had two hits and an RBI.

Blue Springs took control with a four-run second inning for a 5-0 lead.

Michael Infranca pitched a six-inning two-hitter and Butler hit a home run and drove in two to lead Blue Springs past Leavenworth Saturday.

Inranca allowed just one run and struck out four.

“Michael was great,” McElligott said. “We came out and hit the best we have all year. They had great approaches at the plate, we ran the bases great and put a lot of pressure on their defense.”

Leading 3-1, the Wildcats scored four runs in each of the fourth and sixth innings to pull away.

Neuweg tripled with two RBIs, Nick Gibler had a single and three RBIs and Cole Gibler added two hits.

In Friday’s first game, the Wildcats rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim the win over Olathe North.

Trent Martin delivered the walk-off, two-run single to overcome a 3-2 deficit. Neuweg tripled and doubled with one RBI.

Blue Springs tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the first but Olathe North grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the second.

The Wildcats managed just four hits in the loss to Shawnee Mission West. Lincoln Stephenson had two of the Wildcats’ four hits, including a double.

After edging Tulsa (Okla.) Bishop Kelley 7-6 Thursday, Blue Springs South dropped a 6-2 decision to Shawnee Mission East and a 5-3 setback to Olathe Northwest on Friday and lost 4-3 to Blue Valley Northwest on Saturday.

“Tough weekend of games,” Jaguars coach Ben Baier said. “Six games in six days is a bunch of baseball, but we didn’t do the little things we need to do in order to win. We have to be mentally tough and bounce back next week, as we play five more tough games.”

PATRIOTS WIN TWO: Truman continued its recent surge by topping Excelsior Springs 5-4 and Oak Park 12-7 Saturday at home.

Starting pitcher Sam Scott had two doubles and two RBIs and winning pitcher Kayne Braxton was 3-for-4 with two runs in the win over Excelsior Springs.

Braxton earned the win in relief of Scott, allowing one hit, one walk, two runs, one earned run in four innings.

Brandon Liddle added a double and two RBIs. Dane Blankenship put the Patriots ahead to stay with a bases-loaded walk that followed a Braxton walk and two hit betters.

Scott’s RBI double in the sixth provided insurance.

Truman scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and two each in the second and third to erase a 6-0 start by Oak Park. The Patriots sealed it with another four runs in the sixth.

Noah Brunk, who had two hits, slugged a three-run homer in the four-run first for Truman (10-10), which won its third straight and fifth in the last six. Trey Stone, who also had two of the team’s 14 hits, hit a two-run homer in the third to put the Patriots up for good at 8-6.

Blankenship and Toby Bingham each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Bryce Greenwalt was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs.

ST. PIUS X 9, OAK GROVE 8: St. Pius X erased Oak Grove’s 8-3 lead with four runs in the fourth inning and two in the sixth Friday.

Carson Smith was 2-for-3 with two runs, Cole Chanel doubled with an RBI and Colton Kinzel drove in two runs to lead the Panthers (6-8-1), who had their three-game winning streak halted.