Prep baseball roundup: Turpin's shutout helps Blue Springs stay hot

By The Examiner staff

Brogan Turpin helped the Blue Springs baseball team continue its recent upswing.

Turpin fired a three-hit complete game shutout as the Wildcats topped host Raymore-Peculiar 2-0 despite only managing three hits in the Suburban Big Eight matchup Monday.

Turpin walked just one batter and struck out nine for the win as Blue Springs won its third straight and fourth in the last five.

“Brogan was outstanding. He was ahead in the count all night and had control of three pitches,” Blue Springs coach Tim McElligott said after his team improved to 10-14 overall and ?? in the conference. “Great performance when we couldn’t get anything offensively going. We have to do a better job of executing when we get guys on base. Good conference win.”

Austin Neuweg hit an RBI single in a two-run third inning to provide Turpin the only runs he needed. Lincoln Stephenson added a double as Blue Springs avenged a 3-1 loss to Ray-Pec on April 15.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 7, BELTON 3: William Chrisman rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 3-3 deadlock and claim a Suburban Middle Six victory Monday.

Chrisman starter Kona Hudson then finished off a four-hit complete game victory. He allowed just four hits and no walks while striking out six. Hudson also had two hits and scored a run.

Alex Smith and Antonio Graham each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Trey Kates doubled with an RBI and Andru Campos added a hit and an RBI to help lift the Bears (5-12-1), who won their second straight and fourth in six games.

RAYTOWN 3, TRUMAN 2: Raytown capitalized on three Truman errors to rally for two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to edge the visiting Patriots for a Suburban Middle Six win Monday.

Truman grabbed a 2-0 lead on Dane Blankenship’s RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings, but Raytown tied it with two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth on two errors and Tamarian Cashier’s RBI infield single.

In the seventh, Wyatt Young singled and later scored on an error for Raytown’s walk-off winning run.

Ben Kerby suffered the loss with the unearned run in the seventh. Truman starter Dawson Torpey allowed the two unearned runs on just one hit and one walk while striking out eight in six innings.

Brandon Lindle was 3-for-3 and scored a run and Sam Scott doubled as Truman (10-11, 2-3 Middle Six) had a three-game winning streak snapped.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 7, VAN HORN 1: Van Horn was hurt by three errors in a non-conference loss to Excelsior Springs Monday at Roper Stadium in Sugar Creek.

Alex Finley and Steven Campos each had two hits but Van Horn (6-11) could only manage a single run in the fifth inning.

Excelsior Springs scored three runs in the fourth inning and four in the sixth to take command.