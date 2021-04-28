Prep baseball roundup: Jones leads Indians to league victory

The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage baseball team erupted for nine runs in the sixth inning to claim a Suburban Middle Six win over Raytown Tuesday.

The Indians broke a 1-1 tie with the nine-run outburst to claim an 11-2 win over the host Blue Jays.

Xander Jones threw a complete-game victory, allowing just two runs – one earned – on five hits and four walks. He struck out five.

Nathan Oaks had a triple and three RBIs and Jones helped himself with a double, a single and an RBI. Blake Williams doubled with two RBIs and scored two runs, Zach Tillman doubled, singled and scored two runs, abd Greg Menne and Chase Stumfall each had a hit and an RBI to help power the Indians

Tamarian Cashier had two hits to lead Raytown, which took a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Fort Osage (7-12, 4-2 Middle Six), which snapped a three-game losing streak, tied it with a run in the fifth before the sixth-inning spree. Each team added a run in the seventh.

GRAIN VALLEY 13, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 6: Grain Valley scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a 5-4 deficit on the way to a Suburban Middle Six home victory Tuesday.

Grain Valley led 4-0 but Chrisman rallied for five runs in the top of the fourth to grab the lead.

Antonio Graham went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Leo Henderson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run to lead Chrisman (5-13-1, 2-4 Middle Six).

Grain Valley improved to 15-6 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

PLEASANT HILL 4, OAK GROVE 1: Oak Grove took an early 1-0 lead but quickly lost it and never recovered in an MRVC West loss to visiting Pleasant Hill Tuesday at Webb Park.

Shayton Wright hit an RBI double in the first inning to give the Panthers the lead, but the Roosters quickly countered with all four of their runs in the top of the second.

Carson Smith, who had a double, suffered the loss despite surrendering just two earned runs and one hit in four innings. Wright relieved him and allowed just one hit in three scoreless innings while striking out three.

Cole Chaney and Conner Hernandez also added doubles for the Panthers (6-9-1, 1-5 MRVC West).