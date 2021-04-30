Prep baseball roundup: Fort Osage capitalizes on free passes for easy win

The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage baseball team got some help to go along with their eight hits Thursday.

The Indians also received nine walks and four hit batters on the way to a 13-1 rout of host Belton in a Suburban Middle Six matchup.

Brayden Nelson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs to lead the offense.

Fort held a 5-0 lead after five innings but erupted for eight runs in the sixth to end it early on the mercy rule.

Nathan Oakes shut down the Pirates, allowing four hits, one walk and one run while striking out five in a six-inning complete game.

Zack Tillman had a hit, two walks, two RBIs, a run and a stolen base, Chase Stumfall had a hit, two RBIs and two runs and Blake Williams and Greg Menne each had a hit and an RBI for the Indians (8-12, 5-2 Middle Six).

OAK GROVE 13, HARRISONVILLE 1: Oak Grove cruised to a Missouri River Valley Conference West win after exploding for 11 runs in the first inning Thursday.

Carson Smith went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base and Haiden Armstrong was 4-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, three runs and two stolen bases to lead the Panthers (7-9-1, 2-4 MRVC West).

Shayton Wright went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, one run and no walks while striking out five. Nick Reeves got the final two outs.

Wright added a hit, two walks, an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases, Cole Chaney and Evan Howard each had a double and two RBIs and Dalton Chaney chipped in two hits, an RBI and a stolen base.