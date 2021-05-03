Grain Valley baseball splits with Blue Springs South, Rockhurst

Cody Thorn

The Examiner

One streak continued and then ended, while another streak just continued.

Saturday’s tripleheader at Blue Springs South provided a mixed bag of results for Grain Valley and the host Jaguars, which went 1-1 and 0-2, respectively. Rockhurst, which had the worst record of all three teams, exited with a 2-0 mark.

Grain Valley topped Blue Springs South 6-1 for its eight straight win, but then dropped a 10-3 decision to Rockhurst, the first loss for the Eagles since April 14.

Meanwhile, Blue Springs South’s skid hit eight games in a row with a 11-10 to Rockhurst to cap the tripleheader.

“This last week has been frustrating on many levels,” Blue Springs South coach Ben Baier said. “I felt like we had some fight in us today and that was good to see. Just didn’t do enough to win. We will keep showing up and hopefully putting in the effort needed to get better so we can go compete at the end of the year.”

In Grain Valley’s win over South, Parker Bosserman provided quite a show to his grandparents – both sets – who were visiting from Springfield.

The senior blasted a pair of home runs, while Kaden Jeffries added a two-run homer as the Eagles (17-7) added late insurance runs.

Bosserman hit a home run on the first pitch of the game to give Grain Valley the early lead. Grain Valley made it 3-0 in the third inning.

The Jaguars (11-13) scored their only run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Sophomore Cole Chace led off with a single but Grain Valley turned a double play on a pop-up. Trenton Roehler drew a two-out walk and scored on a Gavin Williams’ RBI double to left field.

The Eagles added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Bosserman again hit a fastball over the left field wall. The solo shot gave him his first two-homer game ever.

“I felt like I dreamed about it last night,” Bosserman said of his two-homer game. “I was just thinking about it all day. Came out here today and saw more velocity than we had seen in the past couple games in conference. It was exciting to get the barrel on the ball.”

Bosserman noted he saw back-to-back curveballs before getting a fastball that led to the second home run.

Cole Keller singled and Jeffries followed with a homer, pushing the lead from 3-1 to 6-1.

That became key later in the inning.

Grain Valley starter Joel Palecek had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh but escaped it without any damage. Trenton Trieb, John Chambers and Jordan Austin reached base with two outs for South but Palecek got a strikeout to end the inning.

“We’ve been throwing strikes, playing good defense and getting key hits,” Grain Valley coach Brian Driskell said. “A game or two we didn’t but we got the key hits when we needed them today and they didn’t.”

Senior Michael Powell went 6 1/3 innings for the Jaguars, who were playing in their 10th game in two weeks.

“He threw four really strong innings and at the end I think he was a little tired,” Baier said. “I think he still had good velocity and was throwing well. He did a nice job. We are just running short. This was game five this week and you don’t want to hurt arms or hurt people. We are just a little shorthanded.”

The Jaguars were missing some usual starters for a variety of reasons. Missouri pledge Isaiah Frost was present but is out due to a hand injury.

ROCKHURST 11, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 10: After the top of the third inning the Jaguars faced a 6-1 deficit but slowly chipped away at the deficit.

By the bottom of the sixth, Blue Springs South held a 10-6 lead. In the bottom of the third, Latlip and Trieb drove in runs on a double and single, respectively.

In the fourth inning, Quinton Robertson had an RBI single and Trieb’s groundout brought home a run to make it 6-5. A four-run sixth gave Blue Springs South the lead as the Jaguars took advantage of getting into the Rockhurst bullpen.

The Jaguars (11-13) got two-run doubles from Robertson and Williams. A wild pitch allowed Williams to score to make it 10-6.

Rockhurst pulled within 10-9 on a two-run double from No. 9-hitter Cole Stuckey and then leadoff hitter Colton Wemhoff had a two-run single for the game-winning hit.

Trieb threw five innings of relief and fanned four, while driving in a pair of runs at the plate.

Hollister and Robertson each had three hits, with Hollister having two triples and Robertson having two doubles.

Rockhurst starter Ben Walsh struck out seven of the nine batters he faced but exited after the third inning with a three-run lead.

ROCKHURST 10, GRAIN VALLEY 3: In a rare matchup – the first since 2012 – Rockhurst stopped Grain Valley’s winning streak thanks to a hot start.

The Hawklets went up 4-0 in the second inning and then rolled up to a 9-0 lead after three innings.

The bottom half of the lineup did most of the damage for the Hawklets (10-10) by accounting for five of the team’s eight RBIs. Isaac Koch had two hits and three RBIs, all on a triple to clear the bases in the third inning. Wemhoff drove in a pair of runs, while Walsh added three doubles for Rockhurst.

Stone hit a solo home run in the fourth for the Eagles’ first run. Keller, the starter on the mound, added an RBI base hit.

John Michael Gyllenborg fanned eight in five innings to earn the win for Rockhurst.