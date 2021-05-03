Prep baseball roundup: Ayala sparks Truman to rout of rival Chrisman

The Examiner staff

Randy Ayala’s big day at the plate helped the Truman baseball team to a quick win over crosstown rival William Chrisman.

Ayala went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs and three runs to lead the Patriots to a 17-1 conference home senior day win over the Bears in four innings Friday.

“Randy Ayala had a great day at the plate with runners on base,” Truman coach Corey Lathrom said after his team improved to 3-2 in the Suburban Middle Six. “We got things moving in the first inning, when Anthony Locke singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.”

Locke’s hit sparked an eight-run first inning for the Patriots, including an RBI double by Ayala.

Ayala hit an RBI double and Locke slugged a three-run home run in a five-run third inning.

Ayala ended it early on the mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run blast of his own.

Locke, in his first game back from a COVID-19 quarantine, finished with four RBIs and two runs.

Brandon Lindle was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs, and Sam Scott, Kayne Braxton and Toby Bingham each had two hits, an RBI and two runs for the Patriots, who collected 16 hits.

Dane Blankenship went all four innings, allowing five hits, two walks and one run for the win.

Trey Kates hit a solo home run in the third for Chrisman’s only run.

Truman, though, dropped a pair of games at Park Hill South on Saturday, losing 10-6 and 12-1.

Truman committed four errors in the 10-6 loss, leading to six unearned runs against starter Dawson Torpey.

Truman tied it 3-3 with three runs in the fourth inning but the host Panthers responded with sixth runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 9-3 lead.

Bryce Greenwalt was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Scott had two doubles and two RBIs and Locke had doubled and singled with two runs and a stolen base to lead the Patriots.

In the 12-1 loss, Truman grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but Park Hill South scored five runs in the bottom of the inning to take control on the way to a five-inning win.

Bingham had two hits to lead Truman (11-13).

VAN HORN 10, BARSTOW 4: Van Horn took a 3-1 lead after the first inning and built on the lead from there for a Crossroads Conference victory Friday at Roper Stadium.

The Falcons added two runs in the third and four in the fifth to pull away.

Connor Hiciano and Korey Messick each drove in two runs and Cooper Sumpter had three hits to lead the Falcons (7-13, 3-3), who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Winning pitcher Andrew Murphy, who had two hits, struck out four in five innings for the win.