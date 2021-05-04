Prep baseball roundup: Chrisman avenges earlier losses to Fort Osage

The Examiner staff

Two of the William Chrisman baseball team’s losses this season were to rival Fort Osage.

That changed Monday as the host Bears dominated their U.S. 24 rival 12-1 behind Nathan Campos’ home run and three RBIs.

Fort Osage, which had beaten the Bears 9-3 and 6-5, grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Nick Tinoco tripled and scored on Jacob Hasty’s double in the top of the first inning.

Chrisman answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and tacked on three more in the fourth. The Bears ended it early on the mercy rule with six runs in the sixth inning to snap Fort Osage’s two-game winning streak.

Chrisman starter Kona Hudson shut down the Indians on seven hits, no walks and five strikeouts in a six-inning complete game.

Antonio Graham went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Leo Henderson and Trey Kates each had a hit and two RBIs to help lead the Bears, who improved to 7-14-1 overall and 3-5 in the Suburban Middle Six with their fourth win in six games.

Zack Tillman had two hits for Fort Osage (8-13, 5-3).

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 4, BLUE SPRINGS 3: Blue Springs baseball coach Tim McElligott was hoping his team had turned a corner.

After convincing wins over Columbia Rock Bridge and Columbia Hickman Saturday, his Wildcats squandered a 3-1 lead as Lee’s Summit North rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a Suburban Big Eight win.

“After a great weekend, we came out flat and let one slip away,” McElligott said. “We have to make plays.”

Blue Springs built the 3-1 lead with single runs in the first, third and fourth innings before North rallied late.

Nick Gibler led Blue Springs with two hits.

On Saturday, the Wildcats routed Columbia Rock Bridge and Columbia Hickman by identical 11-2 scores in games at Staley High School.

Brogan Turpin pitched a complete-game victory in the first game against Rock Bridge and Cole Gibler earned the win over Hickman.

“Great way to finish off the day against a good Hickman team,” McElligott said after his team pounded out 15 hits against Hickman and finished the day with 31 hits. “We stayed focused and had a great approach at the plate in both games. Hopefully we take these two games and use them to get even better this week. It was the best day we have had all year.”

Turpin allowed just five hits, two walks and one earned run while striking out four against Rock Bridge.

The Wildcats snapped a 1-1 tie with five runs in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and four in the seventh.

Austin Neuweg led the way at the plate against Rock Bridge with a triple, a double and four RBIs. Alec Butler and Gavin Smith each had three hits and an RBI, Trent Martin and Lincoln Stephenson each had two hits and an RBI and Cole Gibler knocked in two runs with a double.

“Brogan was great on the mound and we put a good game at the plate to back him,” McElligott said. “We came out and played well in all phases of the game. That’s what it takes to beat a very good Rock Bridge team.”

Cole Gibler allowed just four hits, two walks and one run in four innings to earn the win against Hickman.

Nick Gibler doubled and singled with three RBIs and Taylor Warren had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats (12-16). Butler doubled and singled three times with an RBI, Stephenson had two hits and an RBI and Martin chipped in two singles.

OAK GROVE 7, WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 0: Nick Reeves shut out Wellington-Napoleon on five hits to lead Oak Grove to a non-conference win Monday at Webb Park.

Reeves walked none and struck out six in the complete-game victory.

Oak Grove took a 1-0 lead after the first inning and added three runs in each of the second and fifth innings.

Dalton Chaney went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Carson Smith added two hits and an RBI, Conner Hernandez had a hit and two RBIs and Cole Chaney added a hit and an RBI for the Panthers (8-9-1), who have won five of their last seven.

ST. PIUS X 10, VAN HORN 0: Van Horn helped host St. Pius X with five errors in a five-inning loss Monday.

The Falcons managed just three hits. St. Pius took command early, scoring two runs in the first inning, five in the second and three in the third.