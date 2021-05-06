Prep baseball roundup: Chrisman walks away with win over Raytown

The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman baseball team capitalized on 13 walks and held off a Raytown rally for a Suburban Middle Six win Wednesday.

Nathan Campos went 2-for-2 with three walks and four RBIs to help lead the Bears to a 15-8 win over host Raytown.

Chrisman built an 8-1 lead after scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning. They added five runs in the top of the seventh inning to make it 15-3 before Raytown rallied for five runs on the strength of Seth Markley’s three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Cooper Hudson went 3-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs, Antonio Graham doubled and singled with two RBIs and three runs, Trey Kates doubled and singled with an RBI and three runs, and Leo Henderson added two hits and an RBI to help power the Bears (8-14-1, 4-5 Middle Six), who have won two straight and five of their last seven.

Alex Smith allowed just four hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk while striking out four in six innings for the win.

PARK HILL 9, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 8: Blue Springs South rallied from an 8-1 deficit to tie it but suffered a Suburban Big Eight loss to visiting Park Hill in extra innings Wednesday.

Park Hill scored five runs in the first inning and three in the second to take the 8-1 advantage. The Jaguars scored one in the second, five in the fourth and one in the seventh to tie it 8-8.

Park Hill scored in the top of the 10th to claim the win.

“Proud of the effort the last part of the game, but we didn’t do anything right early and it hurt us,” Jaguars coach Ben Baier said. “We walked eight guys and didn’t earn one ourselves – that was a big story in the game. We’ve got to keep finding positives and building on them as we move into the postseason.”

Ethan Watson (five innings) and Trenton Trieb (three innings) combined to strike out 13 in eight innings of relief. Trieb took the loss.

Grant Hollister went 4-for-4 to lead the Jaguars (11-15, 5-7), who have lost 10 straight.

OAK GROVE 13, CLINTON 6: Clinton rallied to make it close but Oak Grove pulled away with six runs in the top of the seventh to claim an MRVC West win Tuesday.

The Panthers led 7-3 after four innings but Clinton scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to make it 7-5.

Shayton Wright, who had a hit, two RBIs and two stolen bases, earned the win with five innings of relief, allowing four hits, three runs (none earned) and one walk while striking out three.

Cole Chaney was 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead Oak Grove’s offense. Jude Greaves doubled and singled and scored two runs, Carson Smith added a hit, two RBIs and two runs, Dalton Chaney doubled with an RBI and Haiden Armstrong tallied a hit, two walks, an RBI, three runs and two stolen bases for the Panthers (9-9-1, 3-5 MRVC West), who have won three straight.

LONE JACK 6, VAN HORN 0: Van Horn could muster only four hits in a loss to Lone Jack Wednesday at Roper Stadium.

Losing pitcher Kobe Messick was hurt by three errors by the Falcons, who dropped to 7-15 overall.