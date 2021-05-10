Olathe North coach, accused of racial slur, fired

The Associated Press

OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas school board has fired a high school baseball coach for allegedly using a racial slur toward a Black player.

The Olathe board met Monday morning and announced the firing of Olathe North High School coach Pete Flood.

The father of the team's only Black player said that his son was playing rap music through speakers during batting practice before a recent game. Tony Banks said Flood walked up to Banks' son and used a racial slur in describing rap music.

Banks shared the story on social media, prompting an outcry to fire Flood and prohibit him from coaching again.

Flood had been on administrative leave since Friday. He does not have a listed phone number.

School Board President Joe Beveridge called the comment "inexcusable on every level."