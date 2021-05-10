Prep baseball roundup: Grain Valley clinches unbeaten Middle Six title

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley baseball team used two big innings to complete a clean sweep of the Suburban Middle Six Conference.

The Eagles scored four runs in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and added five runs in the sixth to claim a 10-4 win over visiting Fort Osage Friday.

The Eagles finished 10-0 in the conference while improving to 21-7 overall.

Joel Palecek earned the win for Grain Valley, allowing seven hits, no walks and four runs while striking out three in six innings.

Cole Keller and Parker Stone each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles at the plate. Riley Bown, who scored two runs, and Parker Bosserman each added a hit and an RBI and Kaden Jeffries had two hits, including a double, and scored a run.

Nathan Oakes, who gave up just two earned runs out of a total of seven allowed to suffer the loss, had two hits to lead Fort Osage (9-14), which finished 6-4 in the conference.

Jacob Hasty added a double and an RBI, Greg Menne doubled and scored two runs and Blake Williams each added a hit and an RBI.

TRUMAN 11, RAYTOWN 0: Dane Blankenship fired a five-inning one-hitter to lead Truman to a Suburban Middle Six home win over Raytown Friday.

The Patriots scored two runs in each of the first two innings before Noah Brunk sparked a seven-run third with a three-run double.

“We played really clean defense and had some nice competitive at-bats,” Truman coach Corey Lathrom said. “I was proud of the way guys responded after a tough loss on Tuesday (6-3 to Fort Osage). Hopefully this will be the win which gets us back on track as we head into the last week of the regular season and then onto districts.”

Toby Bingham had a hit, two RBIs and a run, Kayne Braxton, Ben Kerby and Trey Stone each added a hit and an RBI and Anthony Locke had a hit, three runs and four stolen bases to help spark the Patriots (12-15, 4-5 Middle Six).

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 11, BELTON 0: Trey Kates allowed just two hits in five innings on the mound and went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to spark William Chrisman to its third straight win Friday at home.

The Bears had eight hits and capitalized on six errors by Belton to improve to 9-14-1 with their sixth win in eight games.

Antonio Graham added two hits, one RBI, two runs and a stolen base and Kona Hudson, Nathan Campos and Alex Smith each had a hit and an RBI for the Bears.