Prep baseball roundup: Truman trio combines on one-hitter to top Belton

Dawson Torpey, Sam Scott and Brandon Lindle combined on a one-hit shutout as the Truman baseball team finished its conference season at .500.

Truman scored two runs in the third inning and held on for a 3-0 win over host Belton Monday to finish 5-5 in the Suburban Middle Six while improving to 13-15 overall.

“We struggled offensively all day with runners in scoring position, stranding nine runners on the day,” Truman coach Corey Lathrom said. “We played well on defense, but need to be able to get the timely hits as we move into postseason.”

Torpey allowed one hit and three walks while striking out five for the win. Scott pitched two hitless innings with three strikeouts and Lindle finished up by striking out the side in the seventh after walking one batter.

Scott was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run and Ben Kerby and Noah Brunk each added a hit and an RBI to lead the Patriots at the plate.

FORT OSAGE 11, OAK GROVE 1: Riley Christiansen sparked a six-run third inning by slugging a grand slam to lead Fort Osage to a six-inning road win at Oak Grove Monday.

Greg Menne, Xander Jones and Brayden Nelson combined on a one-hit shutout on the mound. Menne, who was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs at the plate, allowed one hit, two walks and one run in three innings for the win. Jones pitched two hitless innings and Nelson finished up after the Indians added four runs in the top of the sixth.

Menne and Nathan Oakes hit RBI singles in the third before Christiansen sent a blast over the fence for a grand slam and a 7-1 lead.

Oakes finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Chase Stumfall had two hits and a run and Nick Tinoco and Blake Williams each had a hit and an RBI for the Indians (10-14).

Carson Smith got Oak Grove’s lone hit.

RAYTOWN SOUTH 3, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2: Raytown South took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning and held on for a non-conference win over visiting William Chrisman Monday.

The Bears committed more errors (four) than they had hits (three) as starter Aaron Smith suffered the loss despite all three runs he allowed being unearned. Alex Smith pitched two hitless innings in relief.

Trey Kates and Antonio Graham each had a hit and an RBI to lead Chrisman (9-15-1).