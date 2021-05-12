Prep baseball roundup: Truman rallies to edge Raytown South

The Examiner staff

The Truman baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge Raytown South Tuesday.

Anthony Locke hit an RBI single and scored the winning run on a wild pitch later in the inning to lift the Patriots to a 6-5 non-conference victory.

The Patriots grabbed a 3-1 lead after one inning before Raytown South took a 5-3 lead with single runs in each of the second and third innings and two more in the fourth.

The Patriots cut it to 5-4 with a run in the fifth inning before winning it in the seventh.

Noah Brunk earned the win in relief, allowing no hits, four walks and no runs while striking out four in 3 1/3 innings.

Sam Scott was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Brady Ruks-Bond added a hit and an RBI for the Patriots (14-15), who have won three straight.

VAN HORN 8, KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 2: Van Horn overcame a 1-0 deficit with a seven-run outburst in the sixth inning for a win in its regular season finale.

Kobe Messick earned with win by allowing just one run and striking out six in five innings.

Korey Messick drove in two runs and Kaleb Johnson and Hunter Boss each had a hit an an RBI to help power the Falcons (8-15).