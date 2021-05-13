Fort Osage baseball falls in regular season finale

The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage baseball team will go into district play off of a loss.

Odessa scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to edge the host Indians 3-1 in their regular season finale Wednesday.

Each team scored a run in the seventh inning to send it into extra innings.

Logan Empson drove in all three runs, including the two in the ninth with a triple, to lift Odessa to the win.

Greg Menne had a hit and drove in Zack Tillman with Fort Osage’s run in the bottom of the seventh to tie it. The Indians managed just four hits as each team received seven walks.

Xander Jones suffered the loss. Jackson Murry earned the win for Odessa, allowing four hits, four walks and the one run in five innings in relief of Empson.