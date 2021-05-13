Logan Muckey helps Broncos rally past Truman

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Lee’s Summit North senior Logan Muckey knows his days on the baseball diamond are numbered.

He made the most out of his penultimate home game by having an RBI single, hitting a pop fly that was misplayed and turned into two runs and then scoring from second base on a passed ball.

His contributions helped the Broncos rally for an 8-3 victory over Truman Wednesday.

The win at home means there are only two guaranteed games left for Muckey – today’s game against Blue Valley Northwest and Monday’s Class 6 District 7 playoff game against Lee’s Summit West at Creekside Ballpark in Parkville.

“It flew on me, they always say to take it slow and take it all in, but I didn’t think it would go by that fast,” said Muckey, who has signed as a preferred walk-on as a wide receiver at Missouri. “Not having a junior year sped it up too. It is hard to grasp. I have been playing this sport since I was 4 years old. It is winding down and I’m trying to take it all in and enjoy it while I can before it is over.”

Truman (14-16) took an early lead in the second inning. The Patriots loaded the bases and got an RBI single from Kayne Braxton. Randy Ayala’s double followed, plating two more. Truman had those two in scoring position with one out but didn’t score again.

North starter Jacob Abernathy got a key strikeout and then a ground ball to escape down 3-0.

In the third inning, the Broncos got on the board thanks to a two-out hit.

Muckey had a bunt single that went back to pitcher Dane Blankenship and Muckey beat the throw for an RBI with two outs in the third inning.

Senior catcher Christian Miles led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run for the Broncos, winners of five straight against Truman dating back to 2017.

The sixth inning proved critical for both teams.

The Patriots had a chance to pad their lead but couldn’t. Ben Kerby doubled with one out in the top of the sixth and Trey Stone drew a walk. Abernathy picked off Kerby at second but Toby Bingham and Braxton drew walks to load the bases. The inning, though, ended with a strikeout looking on a full count.

The ability to escape damage led to a momentum shift for the Broncos.

“This group of seniors, that has been their mentality and how we handle games,” North coach Michael Westacott said. “We come back in games and never say die and keep playing baseball. Sometimes it doesn’t work out, and a lot of time it does. It has a lot to do with these guys playing for each other and don’t quit. I know they have scuffled a little bit and they got some good ballclubs. Being in our district, I think they are a team no one wants to face.”

Miles and Carlton Perkins reached on singles to open the bottom of the sixth. A walk to Will Wanashko loaded the bases. Miles then scored on a wild pitch to tie it.

The Broncos took the lead on an unusual play. Brandon Lindle caught the runner at first leaning and an attempted rundown followed, but in the process, Perkins, a Cowley County Community College commit, dashed home. The throw home was off and Perkins was safe.

“It got bad so quickly we didn’t have time to warm up another pitcher,” Truman coach Corey Lathrom said. “We played well up until that point. One error turned into a couple and we had a mental mistake on the first-and-third situation. We have worked on it plenty and he knows on the first movement to check that runner (at third). That is why you do it against a left-handed pitcher. It gives us something to work on.”

A pop-up turned into the first out, but senior Andrew Meisner — one of 11 seniors on the roster — hit an RBI single but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Truman trailed 5-3 and almost got out of the inning. Caleb Roofe drew a walk and then Muckey popped up toward second base. The ball went off a glove and onto the grass. By the time that happened, two runners — going on contact with two outs — easily scored.

The final run showcased Muckey’s speed. He stole second base and then another wild pitch sailed into the cavernous backstop. Muckey hit third and kept chugging.

A throw home was too late — and too high — and he scored the final run.

“I love running the bases, I think I have pretty solid speed,” Muckey said. “I took third and I saw the ball passed and I got greedy; I always do.”