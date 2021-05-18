District baseball roundup: Eagles, Bears cruise into district semifinals

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley baseball team needed only three innings to advance to the Class 5 District 7 semifinals.

Pierce Bousselot threw a one-hitter and Parker Bosserman had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Eagles to a 15-0 rout of Ruskin Monday at William Chrisman High School.

The Eagles scored three runs in the first inning and added six runs in each of the second and third innings to end it on the 15-run mercy rule.

Riley Bown tripled and doubled, Jacob Grasher added two hits and Alex Snyder doubled as the Eagles collected 10 hits.

Bousselot allowed just one walk and struck out three.

Grain Valley (23-8), the top seed, advanced to a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal against Warrensburg (11-10) at Raytown South High School. Warrensburg defeated Belton 9-7.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 7, GRANDVIEW 3: William Chrisman scored all seven runs in the sixth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit in a Class 5 District 7 first-round win Monday at Chrisman.

Trey Kates got the sixth-inning rally started with a double, and Leo Henderson followed with the first of his two hits in the inning.

Andru Campos hit a two-run single and Nathan Campos followed with an RBI single to tie it 3-3.

Alex Johnson put the Bears ahead for good with a two-run double. Kona Hudson added a sacrifice fly and Henderson capped it with an RBI single.

Alex Smith earned the win by allowing just four hits, one walk and three runs while striking out six in six innings. Jeremy Likes Jr. pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts to finish it off.

Henderson finished 3-for-4 with a double and a run.

Chrisman (10-15-1), which has won five of its last seven, meets Marshall (20-4) in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Raytown South.