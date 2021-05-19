District baseball roundup: Blue Springs South advances to district semifinal

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South knocked out 14 hits to advance to the Class 6 District 5 semifinals.

Trenton Trieb, who earned a save, had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Jaguars to a 9-3 win over host Smith-Cotton Tuesday at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.

Trieb pitched three scoreless innings in relief of starter Colton Minks, who allowed three runs in four innings.

Keaton Latlip, Quinton Robertson, Ben Bryan and Gavin Williams each added two hits as the third-seeded Jaguars (14-16) advanced to Tuesday’s 6:45 p.m. semifinal against second-seeded Columbia Rock Bridge.

No. 4 Blue Springs saw its season come to a close with an 8-7 loss to fifth-seeded Jefferson City Helias in another first-round game in Sedalia. The Wildcats finished 13-19.

PLATTE COUNTY 8, VAN HORN 1: Van Horn’s season came to an end with a loss to Platte County in the Class 5 District 7 tournament Tuesday at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy.

Andrew Murphy drove in a run in the top of the third inning to tie it 1-1 for Van Horn, but the Pirates answered with two runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good.

Platte County added two more runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth as the Falcons finished 8-16.

Senior catcher Cooper Sumpter led Van Horn with two hits. Kobe Messick went four innings to suffer the loss.

OAK GROVE 9, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 2: Oak Grove built a 5-0 lead on the strength of Jude Greaves’ two-run homer and held on to defeat Excelsior Springs in the first round of the Class 4 District 15 tournament Tuesday at Odessa Middle School.

Greaves slugged a two-run homer in the second and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third – sandwiched between RBI singles by Dalton Chaney and Cole Chaney – to give the Panthers (11-10-1) the 5-0 lead.

Excelsior Springs scored two runs in the fourth but the Panthers sealed it with a run in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Conner Hernandez added two doubles, two RBIs and two runs and Shayton Wright had two hits, an RBI and two stolen bases for Oak Grove, which advanced to Wednesday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against Chillicothe.