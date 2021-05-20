District baseball roundup: Clark pitches Jaguars into district title game

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South baseball team will play for a district title.

Wyatt Clark outdueled the Columbia Rock Bridge pitcher to lead the Jaguars to a 3-1 victory in a Class 6 District 5 semifinal Wednesday night at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.

The third-seeded Jaguars (15-16) advanced to a 6 p.m. Thursday championship game against top-seeded Jefferson City (20-13), a 16-1 winner over Jefferson City Helias Catholic in the other semifinal.

Clark allowed just one hit and one unearned run while striking out seven in six innings for the win. Grant Hollister pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save.

“Good baseball game tonight. Wyatt was outstanding on the bump, as was the Rock Bridge pitcher. They both battled,” Blue Springs South coach Ben Baier said. “It came down to execution and we did enough to win the game. We know we will have to have that same type of focus and execution tomorrow against a good Jeff City team.”

Ben Bryan drove in all three Blue Springs South runs on two hits, including a double.

GRAIN VALLEY 4, WARRENSBURG 0: Riley Bown shut down Warrensburg with a two-hitter as Grain Valley advanced to the Class 5 District 7 championship game.

Bown allowed no walks and struck out eight in a complete-game victory and drove in a run to help himself as the Eagles improved to 24-8.

Grain Valley meets Marshall at 5 p.m. Thursday at Raytown South High School for the district title and the right to advance to the state quarterfinals on May 29.

The Eagles scored two runs in the first and one in each of the second and fourth innings to advance.

Blake Prewitt had two hits and Avery Garmon and Kaden Jeffries each drove in a run.

MARSHALL 3, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 1: William Chrisman finished 10-16-1 with a loss to Marshall in the Class 5 District 7 semifinal Wednesday at Raytown South.

Marshall scored all three of its runs in the third inning, keyed by an error Jack Huston’s RBI triple.

The Bears cut the deficit to 3-1 in the sixth on Andru Campos’ RBI groundout. Chrisman had the tying runs on first and second with one out after a walk but a strikeout and groundout ended the threat.

Kona Hudson, who suffered the loss despite allowing no earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, and reliever Trey Kates each had two hits and Campos added a double.

CHILLICOTHE 2, OAK GROVE 1: Chillicothe scored one run in the top of the seventh inning to end Oak Grove’s season with a win in a Class 4 District 15 semifinal Wednesday.

Chillicothe scored one run in the first, but Jude Greaves tied it in the fourth with an RBI double.

Chillicothe’s winning run in the seventh was unearned on an RBI groundout.

Oak Grove starter Nick Reeves allowed just two hits, four walks and one run in six innings. Conner Hernandez suffered the loss in relief.

Cole Chaney went 2-for-3 for the Panthers, who finished 11-11-1.