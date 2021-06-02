Blue Springs Post 499 Fike gets American Legion season off to 6-0 start

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs Post 499 Fike American Legion baseball team has gotten the 2021 summer season off to an impressive start.

Fike improved to 6-0 overall with a 13-4 and 15-5 sweep of the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers Tuesday at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.

Kayden Albertson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to help power Post 499 to the 13-4 win in the first game of the doubleheader.

Ty Campbell and Jacob Rehkow each added two hits, including a double, and an RBI, Spencer Chase had a hit, two RBIs and two runs and Jaxon Rogan had two hits and three runs for Fike.

Fike scored three runs in the second to erase a 1-0 deficit and added five in the third and three in the fourth to pull away.

Zach Anderson earned the win in relief of starter Johnny Miles.

In the second game, Fike scored four runs in the first and eight in the second on the way to the five-inning 15-5 win.

Campbell went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and Bayler Anderson was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, three runs and two stolen bases to lead the way. Albertson added two hits, a stolen base and three runs.

Trent Trieb (2-0) went all five innings, allowing six hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks for the win.

Fike swept St. Joseph Post 11 on Friday, winning 11-1 and 15-14 at Hidden Valley Park.

Post 499 rallied with two runs in the sixth to clip St. Joseph in the 15-14 win. Bayler Anderson was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Brett Stewart was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Brad Kitsmiller added two hits, including a double, and two runs, Noah Finegan had a hit and two RBIs and Albertson, Rogan, Trieb, Miles and Quinton Keith each added a hit and an RBI.

Fike led 13-9 after two runs in the top of the fifth inning but St. Joseph scored five in the bottom of the fifth to take a 14-13 lead.

Layne Lynn earned the win in relief and Campbell got the save with a scoreless seventh inning.

In the 11-1 win, Fike erupted for 10 runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 deadlock end it early. Campbell hit a grand slam to ignite the big rally. Kitsmiller had a hit and two RBIs.

Trieb went the distance, allowing just four hits, one run and no walks while striking out four.

Fike opened the season on May 25 with a 15-4 and 10-7 sweep of the Blue Springs Elks at Hidden Valley Park.

In the 15-4 win, Fike led 6-4 and then scored nine runs in the fourth to end it after five innings on the run mercy rule. Trieb went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Rehkow added two hits and two RBIs. Lynn earned the win in relief.

Dempsey Graves had both of the Elks’ hits.

In the 10-7 win, Fike built a 10-2 lead and held off an Elks seventh-inning rally for the victory. Rogan was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Stewart and Kitsmiller each had a double, single and three RBIs.

Evan Boydston had a hit and two RBIs and Blake Williams, Kaden Ford, Patrick Maloney and Colton Hughes each added a hit and an RBI for the Blue Springs Elks.

ELKS SPLIT: The Blue Springs Elks scored two runs in the third and one in the fourth to overcome a 2-1 deficit and claim a 4-3 win over Oak Grove Post 379 Tuesday.

Oak Grove won 9-1 behind Shayton Wright’s one-hitter in the other game to earn the split.

In the Elks’ 4-3 win, Trey Stone hit an RBI single in the second for a 1-0 lead, but Oak Grove took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second when Bryce Smith hit an RBI single and scored on an error.

Stone’s RBI groundout tied it and Brady Lowe scored on a wild pitch to put the Elks ahead 3-2 in the top of the third. The Elks added a run in the fourth for a 4-2 lead and Oak Grove got its final run on Conner Hernandez's RBI single in the fifth.

Colton Hughes earned the win and Cade Zucca allowed two hits and struck out four in two scoreless innings for the save.

Oak Grove scored three runs in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth to rout the Elks 9-1.

Wright, who also had an RBI, two runs and three stolen bases, walked just two and struck out eight in his complete game one-hitter.

Brody Armstrong hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, Hernandez had a hit and an RBI and Haiden Armstrong walked four times, stole four bases and scored two runs to lead Oak Grove (2-2), which scored seven unearned runs.

Randy Ayala singled in the Elks’ lone run in the third inning.

OAK GROVE SPLITS: Oak Grove Post 379 split a season-opening doubleheader at Sedalia Post 642 Friday, winning 8-2 and falling 9-6.

Conner Hernandez went the distance in the 8-2 win, allowing five hits, one walk and two runs (one earned) while striking out five.

Brody Armstrong was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Haiden Armstrong was 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs and Shayton Wright was 2-for-3 with an RBI to power Oak Grove.

Brody Armstrong went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the 9-6 loss. Oak Grove pulled within 7-6 with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but Sedalia answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth.