American Legion baseball roundup: Fike suffers first two losses of season in tournament

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs Post 499 Fike American Legion baseball team suffered its first two losses of the season Thursday.

Fike suffered a 3-1 loss to the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers and 11-3 to the host Bartlesville (Okla.) Indians on the opening day of the Bartlesville Glen Winget Memorial Tournament.

Fike grabbed a 1-0 lead against Sedalia with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Travelers answered with three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the advantage.

Trent Trieb and Brad Kitsmiller had Fike’s only hits as Post 499 had 10 strikeouts.

Brett Stewart suffered the loss despite allowing just three hits, two runs and one walk in five innings.

In the second game, Fike (6-2) was unable to recover after Bartlesville struck for four runs in each of the first and second innings in the 11-3 loss.

Fike scored all of its runs in the second to cut it to 4-3. Layne Lynn, Kayden Albertson and Kitsmiller had RBI hits and Trieb doubled and scored in the inning.

OAK GROVE SPLITS: Oak Grove Post 379 suffered a close 6-5 loss in the final inning before bouncing back to win a 21-11 slugfest in a doubleheader at St. Joseph Post 11 Thursday.

Dalton Chaney went 3-for-5 with a double, five RBIs and two runs and Xavier Hernandez slugged a solo home run and scored three runs to help power Oak Grove to the win in the second game.

Oak Grove scored three runs in the first inning, nine in the second and six in the third to stay ahead 18-11.

Aden Jones earned the win in relief, allowing just one hit, two walks and three runs (one earned) while striking out four in four innings.

Cole Chaney, Bryce Smith, Mason Freece and Haiden Armstrong each added a hit and two RBIs for Oak Grove (3-3).

Oak Grove tied the first game 5-5 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning but St. Joseph pushed a run across in the top of the seventh for the win.

Dalton Chaney had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead Post 379. Conner Hernandez, who also had two hits, suffered the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) and no walks while striking out seven in a complete game.

Shayton Wright added two hits and a run and Smith had a hit and an RBI.