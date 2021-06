The Examiner

Grain Valley senior pitcher Cole Keller throws to a Rockwood Summit batter in a Class 5 state semifinal Friday at US Baseball Park in Ozark, Mo. Keller struck out 14 and had three RBIs as the Eagles defeated Summit 7-2 to advance to Saturday's 1:30 p.m. state championship game. See examiner.net for a full story and photos and more coverage in Tuesday's edition.