Fike finishes tournament with three wins

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike finished the Bartlesville (Okla.) Doenges Ford Indians Glen Winget Memorial Tournament with three wins.

After starting with a pair of losses Thursday, Fike topped the Oklahoma Outsiders 11-1 Friday and then beat the Ada Braves 9-1 and NNC Cowboys 11-3 on Saturday to finish 3-2 in the tournament.

Fike erupted for eight runs in the second inning in the win over the Oklahoma Outsiders.

Ty Campbell led the way, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Brad Kitsmiller was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Jacob Rehkow added two hits and earned the win with a four-inning complete game, allowing two hits, four walks and one unearned run with five strikeouts.

Johnny Miles pitched a five-inning two-hitter in the 9-1 win over the Braves. He walked just two and struck out seven.

Campbell tripled with two RBIs, Kitsmiller had two hits, an RBI and two runs, Rehkow was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Bayler Andersen had a hit and two RBIs to lead Post 499.

In the 11-3, five-inning win over the Cowboys, Rehkow was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to lead the way. Andersen doubled and singled with two RBIs, Campbell tripled with an RBI, Miles and Jaxon Rogan each had two hits and an RBI and Kayden Albertson tripled and singled and scored two runs.

Zach Anderson earned the win, allowing six hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) while striking out four in four innings. Noah Finegan threw a scoreless fifth inning.